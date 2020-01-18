Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ACHN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Svb Leerink cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.19. 3,404,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $866.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.59. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 8.96.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

In other news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 677.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

