ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.34. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

