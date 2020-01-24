ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of ACIW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 28,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 336,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.2% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,179,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,093 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 33.6% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?