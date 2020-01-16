ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 89.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 65,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: Current Ratio