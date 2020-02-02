Ackroo (CVE:AKR) Trading Down 5.9%

Ackroo Inc (CVE:AKR)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 90,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 70,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33.

Ackroo (CVE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.48 million during the quarter.

Ackroo Company Profile (CVE:AKR)

Ackroo Inc engages in the development and sale of an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

