ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Up 50.5% in January

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 115,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ACMR opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $583.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ACM Research has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $51.20.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. Analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

