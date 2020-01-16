ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACMR. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 609,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $515.99 million, a PE ratio of 65.96 and a beta of -0.43. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 122.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 671.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 219.7% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?