ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) PT Raised to

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Roth Capital from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ACMR has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark increased their target price on ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of ACMR opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $515.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91 and a beta of -0.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 671.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ACM Research by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACM Research by 222.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 436.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

