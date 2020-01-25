ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Nomura raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.02, but opened at $48.51. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACM Research shares last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 62,628 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 222.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 436.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.36 million, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

