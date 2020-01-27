Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Down 46.4% in January

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 7.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 559.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Acme United during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Acme United during the second quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of ACU opened at $23.91 on Monday. Acme United has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

