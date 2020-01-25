ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of ACNB opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. ACNB has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACNB. ValuEngine raised ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

