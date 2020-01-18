ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ACNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464. ACNB has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $252.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

