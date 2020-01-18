Acorda Therapeutics’ (ACOR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 383.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACOR. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The firm had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 593,660 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 29,051 shares in the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

