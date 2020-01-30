Acorda Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($3.15) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.15) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.43). Wedbush also issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $117,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

