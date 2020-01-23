Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 141.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

ACOR stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.26. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share