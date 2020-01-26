Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Receives $14.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered shares of Acreage to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS ACRGF traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 398,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,506. Acreage has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

