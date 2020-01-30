Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,797,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,793 shares during the quarter. Actinium Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 5.34% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATNM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share