Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in the development of cancer drugs. The company’s principal product candidates under different developmental stages include Actimab-A for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in elderly patients and Iomab-B used to condition the bone marrow of patients. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

ATNM opened at $0.27 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,797,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 453,793 shares during the period. Actinium Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 5.34% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

