Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $60.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.96.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,191,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,298,000 after buying an additional 2,999,492 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,710,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,148,000 after buying an additional 2,148,773 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,585,000 after buying an additional 1,805,029 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.24. 8,563,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,352. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

