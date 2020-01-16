Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Nomura

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective upped by Nomura from $64.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $58.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

ATVI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,178. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

