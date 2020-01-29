Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $69.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,333,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after buying an additional 416,739 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 441,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 404,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

