Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.99

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.99 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 827172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

