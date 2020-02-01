Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a focus list rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of ATVI traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,072,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,547. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners