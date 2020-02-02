Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Actuant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Actuant reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Actuant during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Actuant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,961,000.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Actuant has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

