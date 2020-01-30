Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Up 9.5% in January

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.47. 16,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,187. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.95.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 85,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 37,779 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

