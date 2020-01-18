Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.35

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 6717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLF. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price objective on Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $309,740.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Acushnet by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3,520.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

