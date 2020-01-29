ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM)’s share price fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as €2.82 ($3.28) and last traded at €2.95 ($3.43), 27,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €3.10 ($3.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is €2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 million and a P/E ratio of 98.28.

ad pepper media International Company Profile (ETR:APM)

ad pepper media International N.V., through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: ad pepper media, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper media segment provides performance marketing agency services specializing in lead generation.

