Adamas Finance Asia (LON:ADAM) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Adamas Finance Asia Ltd (LON:ADAM) was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), approximately 6,227 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6,127% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.45).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.60.

About Adamas Finance Asia (LON:ADAM)

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM) is quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and is committed to providing shareholders with attractive uncorrelated, risk adjusted long-term returns from a combination of realising sustainable capital growth and delivering dividend income.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio