Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADMS. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 448,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.09% and a negative return on equity of 205.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

