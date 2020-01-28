Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 641,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 112,278 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 574,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADMS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

