Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Down 16.7%

Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ)’s share price traded down 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 194,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 84,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90. The company has a market cap of $4.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

