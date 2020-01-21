Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives $0.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.75.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 495,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP remained flat at $$0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.00% and a negative net margin of 175.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?