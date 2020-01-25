Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.73, 783,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 888,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.77% and a negative return on equity of 90.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 495,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

