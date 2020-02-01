Adams (LON:ADA) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.75

Adams PLC (LON:ADA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 46400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and a P/E ratio of -19.38.

About Adams (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?