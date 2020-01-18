Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE PEO opened at $16.21 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $17.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Adams Natural Resources Fund from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

