Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 7.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) shot up 7.6% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $3.96, 1,677,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,596,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Specifically, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 7,500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506. 22.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADAP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $410.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 210,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Roth IRA