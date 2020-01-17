Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADAP. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $470.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 500,595 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

