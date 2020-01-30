Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Andris A. Zoltners Sells 345,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Andris A. Zoltners sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $9,142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,966,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,099,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

