Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $103,452.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $103,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,636.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

