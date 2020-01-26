Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,073,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 538% from the previous session’s volume of 1,892,502 shares.The stock last traded at $30.55 and had previously closed at $26.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $597,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $1,570,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $999,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,062 shares of company stock worth $6,490,986 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $43,470,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $31,925,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 144.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,062,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $18,113,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,843,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

