Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post $182.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.23 million to $185.49 million. Addus Homecare reported sales of $139.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full-year sales of $641.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.98 million to $644.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $760.10 million, with estimates ranging from $747.92 million to $773.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens began coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $97.67. 87,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,431. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $57.94 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 690,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $56,959,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,915.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $690,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 742,039 shares of company stock valued at $61,786,148 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

