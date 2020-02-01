Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

AGRO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

AGRO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 140,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.37 million, a P/E ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.31 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 180.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 43.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 170.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 54,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

