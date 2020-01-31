Adelaide Brighton (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Adelaide Brighton (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS ADBCF remained flat at $$2.35 during trading hours on Thursday.

Adelaide Brighton Company Profile

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

