Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the December 31st total of 87,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

