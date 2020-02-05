ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADIDAS AG/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.70. 29,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,988. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average is $155.59. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $176.36.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

