ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ADIDAS AG/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Societe Generale raised ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised ADIDAS AG/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.57.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

