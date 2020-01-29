ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADIDAS AG/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $165.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 8.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter valued at about $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

