adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €282.75 ($328.78).

FRA ADS opened at €311.50 ($362.21) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €292.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €279.17. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Treasury Bonds