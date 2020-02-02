adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €350.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €350.00 ($406.98) price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €295.00 ($343.02) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €284.05 ($330.29).

ADS opened at €285.80 ($332.33) on Friday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €298.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €280.47.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

