Adient (ADNT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Adient to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Adient has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADNT. ValuEngine downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

